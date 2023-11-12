Archer Investment Corp Invests $184,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LEN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $82.73 and a twelve month high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

