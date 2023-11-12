Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,876,000 after acquiring an additional 221,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.05.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.0 %

PEG opened at $61.61 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.