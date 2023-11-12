Archer Investment Corp Purchases 618 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,991,000 after purchasing an additional 378,008 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $64.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.