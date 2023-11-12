Archer Investment Corp Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,283,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

