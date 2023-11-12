Archer Investment Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 214.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.