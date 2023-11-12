Archer Investment Corp Sells 8,331 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of FDEC stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

