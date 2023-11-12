Archer Investment Corp Takes $38,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.94%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.