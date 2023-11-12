Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $445.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

