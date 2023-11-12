Archer Investment Corp Trims Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,586 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10,939.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 636,674 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,332,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,445,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,157,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 168,286 shares during the period.

FAUG stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

