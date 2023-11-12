Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.78.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 80,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at $21,910,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

