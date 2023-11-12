Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 172.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

