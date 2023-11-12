ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

