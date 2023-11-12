Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $129-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.98 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,842,457.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,950,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

