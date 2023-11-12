ASD Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $33.96 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,006.02 or 0.99982276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05034668 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,619,497.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

