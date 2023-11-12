Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. Ashland’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.26. Ashland has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ashland

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ashland by 15.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Ashland by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.