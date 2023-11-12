ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in October

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $677.26 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 32.86%. As a group, analysts predict that ASM International will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
