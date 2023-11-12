AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $68.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AtriCure

AtriCure Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.39. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.