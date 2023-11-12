Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $228.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.31. The firm has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

