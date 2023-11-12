AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,702.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,547.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,522.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

