Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

Avalon Stock Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Get Avalon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avalon in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWX

About Avalon

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.