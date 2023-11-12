Avalon Trust Co Invests $34,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $121.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

