Avalon Trust Co Purchases 945 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 821.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,303,000 after purchasing an additional 411,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,266,000 after purchasing an additional 389,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,497,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.