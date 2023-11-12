Avalon Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

CARR stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

