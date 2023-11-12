Avalon Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
CARR stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Read More
