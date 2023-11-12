Avalon Trust Co Purchases Shares of 290 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $93.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.