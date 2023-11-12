Avalon Trust Co Sells 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Avalon Trust Co lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,943,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,725,000 after acquiring an additional 93,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 681,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SYK opened at $273.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $216.55 and a one year high of $306.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

