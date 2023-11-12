Avalon Trust Co Sells 590 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Avalon Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

CCI opened at $95.64 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

