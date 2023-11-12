Avalon Trust Co Sells 620 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avalon Trust Co lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,555. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

