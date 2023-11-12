Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

