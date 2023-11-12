Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

