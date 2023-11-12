Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 22,581 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $55.14 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

