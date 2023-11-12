Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 55,000 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.06% of Vipshop worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

