Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $245.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.57.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

