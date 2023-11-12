Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.16 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.