Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRM opened at $213.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.