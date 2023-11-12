Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 4,216 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

