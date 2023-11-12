Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

