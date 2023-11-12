Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 20,955 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 4.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $103,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

