Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 370 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average of $235.92. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

