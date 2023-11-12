Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,226 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $27.68 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

