Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRN

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.36. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $71,918.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,446,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $71,918.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,417.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,231,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,945.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 236,608 shares of company stock valued at $619,277. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.