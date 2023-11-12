BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.08.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGNE

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $199.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.63.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BeiGene by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BeiGene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.