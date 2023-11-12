Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises approximately 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $304.04 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

