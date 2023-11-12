BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BFZ stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $395,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,696,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 321,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,374 over the last three months.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.