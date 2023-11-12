BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BFZ stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $395,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,696,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 321,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,374 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also

