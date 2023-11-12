BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 30th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
BCAT stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,039,716 shares in the company, valued at $152,458,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 332,629 shares of company stock worth $4,684,893.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
–
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.