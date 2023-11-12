BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 30th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

BCAT stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,039,716 shares in the company, valued at $152,458,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 332,629 shares of company stock worth $4,684,893.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 316,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

–

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.