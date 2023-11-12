BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHK stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

