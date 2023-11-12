BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
HYT opened at $8.74 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
