BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

HYT opened at $8.74 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

