BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
ECAT opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $16.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 243,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $3,677,620.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,535,660 shares in the company, valued at $204,388,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,188,646 shares of company stock valued at $47,131,224 over the last quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.