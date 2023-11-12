BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

ECAT opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 243,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $3,677,620.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,535,660 shares in the company, valued at $204,388,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,188,646 shares of company stock valued at $47,131,224 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

