BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0927 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 13.39 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 17.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.41.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 201,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.27 per share, with a total value of 2,667,986.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,445,675 shares in the company, valued at 151,884,107.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 863,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,682 over the last quarter.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
