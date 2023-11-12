BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0927 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 13.39 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 17.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 201,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.27 per share, with a total value of 2,667,986.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,445,675 shares in the company, valued at 151,884,107.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 863,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,682 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

