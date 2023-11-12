BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BME opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $45.50.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
