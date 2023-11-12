BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BME opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 191,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

