BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

